John Mayer sports high-waisted trousers in tribute to Star Wars' Kylo Ren

31st Dec 17 | Entertainment News

He began a new Instagram challenge.

Singer John Mayer has donned a pair of very high-waisted trousers in reference to a famous scene from the new Star Wars film.

In The Last Jedi, conflicted villain Kylo Ren is seen topless in a pair of dark trousers, that come up far above his belly button.

The image was made famous when it was inadvertently texted to Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda the day his musical opened in London.

Miranda shared a screenshot of the text message on Twitter, which was followed by an apology from the sender, who said they got the wrong number.

Miranda captioned it: “Hard to escape Star Wars today. Just got this text.”

Mayer adopted the look in his own photograph on Instagram, captioning it: “#kylorenchallenge.”

#kylorenchallenge

A post shared by johnmayer (@johnmayer) on

Others swiftly followed his lead, sharing their own photos on social media with the same hashtag.

#kylorenchallenge 😂 @bijan.joon tag, you’re it. @picassopapiii you too!

A post shared by Sherif (@bu.hao) on

@johnmayer this is my brother #kylorenchallenge

A post shared by first disorder spam (@firstdisorderspam) on

Lol what am I doing #kylorenchallenge @johnmayer

A post shared by Josh (@sugar_joshua) on

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in cinemas now.

© Press Association 2017

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Where are top travel bloggers planning to go on holiday in 2018?

Where are top travel bloggers planning to go on holiday in 2018?
National Lottery say EuroMillions 38.9 million jackpot winning ticket bought in Ireland

National Lottery say EuroMillions 38.9 million jackpot winning ticket bought in Ireland
Shayne Ward engaged to ex-Hollyoaks actress Sophie Austin

Shayne Ward engaged to ex-Hollyoaks actress Sophie Austin

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

She said yes! Aston Merrygold engaged to his pregnant partner

She said yes! Aston Merrygold engaged to his pregnant partner
Khloe Kardashian tells fans she's almost six months into her pregnancy

Khloe Kardashian tells fans she's almost six months into her pregnancy
8 of the biggest wellbeing trends from 2017 in review

8 of the biggest wellbeing trends from 2017 in review
Comic Joel Dommett engaged to model girlfriend

Comic Joel Dommett engaged to model girlfriend