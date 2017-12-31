Kendall Jenner dismisses pregnancy rumours

She says her apparent bump is just from eating bagels.

Kendall Jenner has dismissed claims she is pregnant.

Fans started to question if the model and reality star, 22, was expecting after she shared a selfie on Instagram while wearing a skin-tight polka dot dress that some thought revealed a swollen stomach.

loner life 👽 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Dec 29, 2017 at 12:26pm PST

Her followers flooded her comments section with inquiries about whether she is pregnant but Jenner responded to fans on Twitter, writing: “I just like bagels ok!!!”

i just like bagels ok!!! https://t.co/4IxM9ECLOs — Kendall (@KendallJenner) December 31, 2017

Jenner’s step-sister, Khloe Kardashian, has confirmed she is six months pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, while her other step-sister, Kim Kardashian West, is expecting a third child in the new year, via surrogate.

It is reported that Jenner’s sister Kylie is also pregnant with her first child but she has yet to confirm the news.

