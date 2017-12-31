Kendall Jenner dismisses pregnancy rumours

Kendall Jenner dismisses pregnancy rumours31st Dec 17 | Entertainment News
She says her apparent bump is just from eating bagels.
Kendall Jenner has dismissed claims she is pregnant.
Fans started to question if the model and reality star, 22, was expecting after she shared a selfie on Instagram while wearing a skin-tight polka dot dress that some thought revealed a swollen stomach.
Her followers flooded her comments section with inquiries about whether she is pregnant but Jenner responded to fans on Twitter, writing: “I just like bagels ok!!!”
Jenner’s step-sister, Khloe Kardashian, has confirmed she is six months pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, while her other step-sister, Kim Kardashian West, is expecting a third child in the new year, via surrogate.
It is reported that Jenner’s sister Kylie is also pregnant with her first child but she has yet to confirm the news.
