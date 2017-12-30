Netflix sparks rumours of plans to show Friends in UK and Ireland

The streaming service posted a hint for fans on Twitter.

Netflix has sparked rumours that it may begin streaming hit US sitcom Friends in the UK and Ireland.

Echoing the famous format of the episodes’ titles, a post on the service’s official Twitter account for the region read: “The One with the Show Everyone’s Been Asking Us to Add.”

The popular 1990s show about six best friends living in New York finished filming in 2004.

One thrilled fan responded: “OH MY GOD PLEASE DONT PLAY WITH ME. ARE YOU FINALLY DOING IT?!”

“Friends at last?” asked one, while another wrote: “If friends is coming to netflix i’ll rebuy it.”

A number of followers responded with excited gifs taken from clips through the show’s history.

However, with the show regularly airing on terrestrial channel Comedy Central, some took the opportunity to demand Netflix focus on obtaining other programmes for UK viewers.

Among the many who petitioned for the American version of comedy The Office, writer Stefanie Preissner said: “Ok no. Seriously? I love FRIENDS. But i Watch 4eps a day on terrestrial television. Please can you bring back the US office. PLEASE?? The US Office is like… FRIENDS with benefits.”

Another posted: “GIVE US BACK COMMUNITY,” while one suggested: “Please add Parks and Recreation! And the Harry Potter films! And more MCU stuff.”

The full series of Friends, starring Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, ran for a total 236 episodes over 10 seasons.

