Viewers demand Price Is Right return after Alan Carr special

Viewers loved the new face of the game show.

Television viewers are begging for a return of The Price Is Right following a one-off episode hosted by comedian Alan Carr.

The special edition saw Carr follow in the footsteps of the late Sir Bruce Forsyth – who famously presented the game show between 1995 and 2001 – to invite members of the audience to “come on down” and play.

Carr brought light-hearted humour to the Saturday night spectacular on Channel 4 and could barely contain his own joy when contestants won prizes.

The show proved a hit with fans, who took to Twitter to ask for more.

“Oh I love the Price Is Right and @AlanCarr makes it even more brilliant!” posted one. “Can we keep it? I promise I’ll look after it….”

Another added: “Please do a whole new series of this like you’ve done with Crystal Maze, I’m loving it! Alan is perfect for it.”

One posted: “It was brilliant hope to see a full season soon!!!” while another added simply: “Bring it back on tele.”

“Very good Alan really enjoyed it,” contributed another, adding: “hope they will be more to come fingers crossed that’s what we need.”

The Price Is Right was first broadcast in the US in 1956 with presenter Bill Cullen.

It launched in the UK in 1984 on ITV with Leslie Crowther at the helm and was known as Bruce’s Price Is Right during Sir Bruce’s era.

