Richard E Grant - I feel a right mug after South Africa robbery

Richard E Grant - I feel a right mug after South Africa robbery30th Dec 17
The actor was withdrawing money at an ATM.
Actor Richard E Grant has said he feels “like a right mug” after he was robbed at a cash machine in South Africa.
The Withnail & I star had been enjoying a family holiday when the incident happened.
He wrote on Twitter: “Feel like a right mug having been mugged at an ATM in Cape Town. Grrrrrrrrrrrrrr.”
The message accompanied a picture of the coastline.
The actor appeared to have put the incident behind him when he later tweeted a picture of himself and his daughter, writing: “Last day of the hols on Clifton Beach with @ShmiviaGrant to iron out Life’s bumps!”
The actor had previously visited Swaziland, where he was born, sharing a picture of himself looking out at the landscape, captioned: “Ol’Swaziboy happy to be back in his Homeland.”
On Christmas Eve, he wished his followers a happy holiday – with a photograph of himself with his mother and daughter Olivia.
Grant will next be seen starring opposite Melissa McCarthy in new film Can You Ever Forgive Me? about the celebrity biographer Lee Israel.
