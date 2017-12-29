Ruth Langsford congratulates 'darling' husband Eamonn Holmes on OBE

Langsford said she was proud of her husband and co-presenter.

Ruth Langsford has congratulated her “darling” husband and This Morning co-presenter Eamonn Holmes over his upcoming OBE.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, who married the Belfast broadcaster in 2010, tweeted a selection of photos from Holmes’s television history after he was named in the New Year Honours.

Moments after the full list was unveiled on Friday, she posted: “SO proud of my husband @EamonnHolmes All his years of broadcasting rewarded with an OBE!!! Congratulations darling x.”

SO proud of my husband @EamonnHolmes All his years of broadcasting rewarded with an OBE!!! Congratulations darling x pic.twitter.com/3VCOLJmCqQ — Ruth Langsford (@RuthieeL) December 29, 2017

Holmes, 58, also received a special message from his son, Declan, who posted: “Well done Dad.”

Minutes before the list was officially made public, Holmes teased his followers: “Making the news instead of reading it tonight from 10.30 pm. Hope u r Happy for me. #Happynewyear.”

The TV stalwart will pick up the honour for services to broadcasting following a 38-year career in the industry.

He has become best known for his roles on breakfast programmes, including GMTV and Sky News’ Sunrise, as well as ITV’s This Morning.

His other credits include Channel 5 programme How The Other Half Lives, which he also presented with alongside Langsford, and a presenting role on the BBC’s Songs Of Praise.

© Press Association 2017