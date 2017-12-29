Susan Calman celebrates TV star of the year title with a 'custard cream'

The comedian and Strictly Come Dancing star beat off competition from Sir David Attenborough.

Strictly Come Dancing star Susan Calman has said she is celebrating her title of TV star of the year with a custard cream.

The comedian topped the category in the Radio Times magazine’s Readers Awards 2017 after more than 100,000 members of the public cast their votes.

Following the news, Calman, who won audiences’ hearts when she stepped onto the BBC One dance floor with Kevin Clifton this year, thanked the voters for the “lovely surprise”.

She posted on Twitter: “Thanks so much to the readers of @RadioTimes who voted me TV Star of the year 2017. It’s a lovely surprise and I’m having a custard cream to celebrate.”

Thanks so much to the readers of @RadioTimes who voted me TV Star of the year 2017. It's a lovely surprise and I'm having a custard cream to celebrate. pic.twitter.com/22zOKPn3PV — Susan Calman (@SusanCalman) December 29, 2017

Calman beat Sir David Attenborough to the TV star accolade, and he was instead voted best presenter ahead of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! hosts Ant and Dec.

The hotly anticipated second instalment of the nature expert’s Blue Planet also took home the best documentary prize.

Meanwhile, Strictly fought off competition from the new series of The Great British Bake Off to be named best entertainment show.

The dance contest’s panellist Craig Revel Horwood was crowned best TV judge, followed by runner-up and Britain’s Got Talent star David Walliams.

Elsewhere, Poldark claimed three awards for best actor (Aidan Turner), best actress (Eleanor Tomlinson) and best breakout talent (Harry Marcus) but lost the best drama title to Peaky Blinders.

The Poldark protagonists each picked up awards (Robert Viglasky/BBC/PA)

Online streaming service Netflix also saw success as it was labelled second best channel of the year, behind BBC One, and its hit horror series Stranger Things was named best on demand show.

Other series to pick up honours were The Handmaid’s Tale (best new show), Outlander (sci-fi), Peter Kay’s Car Share (comedy) and EastEnders (best soap).

