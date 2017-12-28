EastEnders viewers applaud debut by S Club 7's Hannah Spearritt

Soap fans welcomed the singer's appearance on Albert Square as part of the Taylor family.

EastEnders fans have praised former S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt after she made her debut on Albert Square.

The singer appeared in Thursday night’s double-bill as Karen Taylor’s wealthy sister Kandice, who saved the day by eventually lending the Taylors £1,000 to settle their debts.

Retreat to your couch – #EastEnders is on now! 📺📲💻🖥 pic.twitter.com/aQ2HDzmdVW — BBC EastEnders (@bbceastenders) December 28, 2017

Amid a string of dark drama that saw both Branning sisters remain in hospital following their fall from the Queen Vic roof on Christmas Day, viewers were delighted with her performance.

“I really enjoyed seeing you in Eastenders Hannah i hope We get to see more of Kandice xx @hannahspearritt,” commented one viewer over Twitter.

I really enjoyed seeing you in Eastenders Hannah i hope We get to see more of Kandice xx @hannahspearritt — ☘️ Jeanie Kelly ☘️ (@MissJeanieKelly) December 28, 2017

Another posted: “Hannah was my fav in s club and am so happy she’s in eastenders now,” while one added: “It was funny and amazing cant wait for more of Kandice #EastEnders @hannahspearritt.”

Hannah was my fav in s club and am so happy she’s in eastenders now — lukass (@LukeBruce_) December 28, 2017

love First Appearnce Hannah its was funny and amazing cant wait for more of Kandice ✌✌🎉🎉 😘 #EastEnders @hannahspearritt — Ciaran (YouTuber) (@ComedianNotso) December 28, 2017

One person joked: “First Lee from Blue, now Hannah from S Club ? … I’m going to be severely disappointed if Steps don’t show up on New Year’s Eve singing Tragedy after something dramatic happens.”

First Lee from Blue, now Hannah from S Club ? … I'm going to be severely disappointed if Steps don't show up on New Year's Eve singing Tragedy after something dramatic happens 😂 #EastEnders — Miton (@MitonGafur) December 28, 2017

Another wrote: “Great job on the EastEnders debut, Hannah!”

@hannahspearritt Great job on the EastEnders debut, Hannah! 😊 👏 — Laura Lou (@LauraLovatic) December 28, 2017

Welcoming the positive reviews, Spearritt posted between the two episodes: “Thanku so much for the kind feedback guys… I’m on again at 9.30pm if you fancy a bit more…#Eastenders #kandicetaylor #bbc1.”

Thanku so much for the kind feedback guys🙌😊 … I’m on again at 9.30pm if you fancy a bit more…😜#Eastenders #kandicetaylor #bbc1 😘 — Hannah Spearritt (@hannahspearritt) December 28, 2017

:: EastEnders continues on BBC One at 8pm on Friday.

