Sarah Lancashire rules out returning to Coronation Street

She starred in the ITV soap during the Nineties.

Happy Valley star Sarah Lancashire has ruled out ever returning to Coronation Street.

The acclaimed actress starred as Raquel Wolstenhulme in the ITV soap in the Nineties but claimed the show had changed.

Asked if she had ever been asked to return to the cobbles she said: “No … The show I was in doesn’t exist any more.”

She added: “Now do the next question – ‘Would you ever go back?’ No.”

Lancashire was speaking ahead of her role in upcoming Channel 4 drama Kiri which sees her as Miriam – an experienced social care worker caught up in an child abduction case.

The Bafta-award winning actress said she was excited to be working in a time when drama was valued.

“There’s no constant. Drama will always ebb and flow, it’s just a particularly brilliant period of time to be an actor, because the way we consume drama has changed,” she added.

“We have different platforms, we have global platforms and co-productions.

“I think more than anything I just very privileged to be a part of my profession.

“I think I am very lucky because I love my job. I really love my job; I am very blessed, really, to be able to do the job I love.”

Kiri begins on Channel 4 on Wednesday January 10 at 9pm.

