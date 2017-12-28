Line Of Duty's Vicky McClure announces engagement to boyfriend Jonny Owen

The pair shared a snap of their romantic moment at Wollaton Park.

Line Of Duty star Vicky McClure has announced her engagement to partner Jonny Owen in a touching Instagram post.

The Bafta winner, who plays Kate Fleming in the hit police drama, shared a selfie of the pair wrapped up warm on the grounds of Wollaton Park in Nottingham, with her showing off a sparkling ring on her left hand.

She simply captioned the snap: “YESSSSSSSSS!!!!”

YESSSSSSSSS!!!! ❤️🍾❤️🍾❤️🍾❤️🍾❤️ A post shared by Vicky McClure (@vicky.mcclure) on Dec 28, 2017 at 4:11am PST

Welsh producer and actor Owen – who also won a Bafta for producing 2006 documentary The Aberfan Disaster – Retweeted his fiancee’s post, as well as a report by a Welsh newspaper about the engagement.

Making the news public on Thursday, days after Owen’s romantic proposal on Christmas Day, McClure told the Nottingham Post: “We stayed at home for the first time together on Christmas Eve so had Christmas morning together.

“He popped the question over a cup of tea – we moved onto the bubbles by 8.30am.

“What better place to share the news but Wollaton Park.”

Among the Nottingham-born actress’s celebrity friends to congratulate the pair was Car Share star Sian Gibson, who Tweeted a series of heart emojis and wrote: “Congratulations xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx.”

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx — Sian Gibson (@Sianygibby) December 28, 2017

McClure’s This Is England co-star Jo Hartley added: “Jonnyyyyyyyy! Hooray and congratulations to , two amazing beautiful people ! Love you both mate – this news makes me very happy! xx”

Jonnyyyyyyyy! Hooray and congratulations to , two amazing beautiful people ! Love you both mate – this news makes me very happy ! xx @Vicky_McClure — Jo Hartley (@MissJoHartley) December 28, 2017

The couple have been dating for more than five years, after Owen cast McClure in his 2013 rock comedy Svengali.

