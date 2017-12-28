Donna Air: I thought Dancing On Ice might kill me

The TV personality and actress has been partnered with Mark Hanretty.

Donna Air has revealed she was worried about dying on Dancing On Ice.

The TV personality and actress has been partnered with Mark Hanretty for the rebooted ITV series which returns in the new year.

She said she was “terrified” about taking to the ice over the possibility of suffering serious injury.

☕️ “Probably a cup of tea and a biscuit."Guess who will be bringing the rock and roll lifestyle to the North Pole? 😂 #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/r04670jSjh — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) December 17, 2017

“I really thought I’d probably die doing the show… I thought it was that dangerous.

“I don’t like being scared of things so I thought it’s good… Life is about experiences and I thought it would be a real experience,” Air said.

“And I’m so glad that I made the right decision because we’re having so much fun doing the show,” she added.

“I’m enjoying the training so much more than I thought I would and now I have realised I’m not actually going to die.”

Air also claimed her bottom had already started to reap the benefits of the new training regime.

Asked about any physical changes, she said: “I can feel my body getting stronger… I hate the gym.

“Purely for superficial reasons I’m very happy my bottom is going in the right direction… Progress is being made.”

Among the 12 celebrities taking part in the show are Good Morning Britain’s weather forecaster Alex Beresford, Love Island’s Kem Cetinay, rugby player Max Evans and singer and reality TV star Jake Quickenden.

Air backed Quickenden to go far, as she described him as “verging on pro”, and said she wished she could have her routines pre-recorded rather than performing live.

“It’s so hit and miss… it would be amazing if we could record our routines.

“Then you would totally nail it like you would in a film… it’s theatre on ice which is terrifying.”

:: Dancing On Ice, hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, returns to ITV on January 7.

