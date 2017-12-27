Rylan denies This Morning 'axe', says he needs a break

27th Dec 17 | Entertainment News

He will continue working on Big Brother's Bit On The Side.

TV presenter Rylan Clark-Neal has rejected claims he was axed from his role on This Morning.

The former X Factor contestant said he needed a break and would be “back soon” following reports saying he had been axed by the ITV show in favour of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! winner Georgia Toffolo.

Clark-Neal wrote on Twitter: “Rumours in press why I’m “leaving” or been “axed” from @thismorning.

“Truth is i need a break. I’ve been working constantly for 5 years and I need time to myself.”

He added he would continue with his work on Big Brother’s Bit On The Side, writing: “I’ll still be at Big Bro.

“I just need to take some time to myself. That’s all. I’ll be back soon.”

As Toffolo was unveiled as a new member of the This Morning team last week, Clark-Neal joked it was “out with the old and in with the new”.

Toffolo had told viewers in a video from snowy Switzerland: “Hi everyone. From the heat of the jungle to the cold slopes of Switzerland, I just wanted to wish you all a really, really happy Christmas and share with you some exciting news.

“From January I am going to be joining the This Morning family and I am so so happy to be part of the team. You will be able to find out in the new year what I have been up to here.”

