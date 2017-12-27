Comic Joel Dommett engaged to model girlfriend

He met Hannah Cooper just over a year ago.

Comedian Joel Dommett is engaged to his model girlfriend Hannah Cooper, he has revealed.

The former I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! contestant shared a clip of a toilet lock changing from vacant to engaged in an Instagram post.

He tagged Cooper – a model signed to Next Model Management in London.

@hannah_cooper_ A post shared by Joel Dommett (@joeldommett) on Dec 27, 2017 at 12:14pm PST

She also shared the post which comes almost a year to the day after they first met.

They reportedly started dating after Cooper messaged Dommett on Instagram following his appearance in the jungle last December.

Earlier this week Cooper posted a series of snaps of the pair and wrote: “Same time. Same place. 365 Days later.”

In a matching post Dommett wrote: “Happy one year anniversary to @hannah_cooper_ – I fell in love with you when I realised that under your stupidly pretty face you are horrifically uncool. Thanks for being ace.”

Dommett returned to Australia this year to host the I’m A Celebrity extra camp alongside Scarlett Moffatt and Joe Swash.

