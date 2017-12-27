Ed Sheeran sends Strictly Come Dancing star wedding message

27th Dec 17 | Entertainment News

Jason Gilkison is wedding his partner James.

Ed Sheeran has congratulated Strictly Come Dancing choreographer Jason Gilkison on his wedding day.

The singer, who performed during the dancing show’s grand final earlier this month, sent a video message to Gilkison as he wed his partner, James.

Sheeran said in a video posted on Instagram by Gilkison: “Hey Jason and James I hope you’re having a fantastic wedding and doing some mental dancing which I’m sure you are.

Ummm , yay 😆 thanks @teddysphotos !!!! Just made our night !!!!

A post shared by Jason Gilkison (@jasongilkison) on

“Hope you have a fantastic rest of your lives together… have a great night.”

The Australian ballroom dancer said the personal message had “made our night”.

Strictly professional Janette Manrara is one star expected at the ceremony.

She wrote on Twitter on Wednesday: “Slovenia, you were FAB-U-LOUS for Christmas! Now Santa & I are partying all the way to New Year’s Eve!! Heading back to London for @JasonGilkison & @jamescarney10 Wedding & for the #NewYearsEve Celebrations!”

Gilkison joined Strictly in 2014 as director of choreography and is also a judge on So You Think You Can Dance Australia.

© Press Association 2017

