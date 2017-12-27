Mark Hamill pays tribute to Carrie Fisher one year after her death

27th Dec 17 | Entertainment News

The film star died one year ago aged 60.

Carrie Fisher

Mark Hamill has paid tribute to his late co-star Carrie Fisher on the first anniversary of her death with a poignant quote from the new Star Wars film.

Mirroring a piece of dialogue in Star Wars: The Last Jedi – Fisher’s final film in the sci-fi franchise – Hamill wrote on Instagram: “No one’s ever really gone…”

He added the hashtags #AlwaysWithUs and #CarrieOnForever along with a collage of pictures of himself and Fisher.

No one's ever really gone… #AlwaysWithUs #CarrieOnForever

A post shared by Mark Hamill (@hamillhimself) on

In The Last Jedi, Hamill’s character Luke Skywalker tells his sister Leia, played by Fisher, that “no one’s ever really gone” as they say goodbye.

Hamill and Fisher starred in the original three Star Wars films together in the 1970s and 1980s, and reunited for 2015’s The Force Awakens and the latest film, which is dedicated to her memory.

Fans of Fisher, who was also known for roles in When Harry Met Sally… and British sitcom Catastrophe, took to Twitter to remember the actress.

One wrote, quoting one of the star’s witty lines from her 2008 autobiography: “One year ago today, Carrie Fisher, age 60, drowned in moonlight, strangled by her own bra.”

Another said that “one year ago today we lost a princess”, and added: “May the force be with her. Always.”

One fan wrote: “She was so much more than her roles. She was a mental health advocate. She was brave and talented. She was someone to look up to. She helped people in more ways than you could know.”

They added: “No words can amount to the wonderful human being she was. #CarrieFisher.”

Fisher died on December 27 last year aged 60, following a heart attack.

© Press Association 2017

