Shayne Ward engaged to ex-Hollyoaks actress Sophie Austin

27th Dec 17 | Weddings

It's a meeting of soaps as the Coronation Street and Hollyoaks stars are set to wed.

Shayne Ward

Coronation Street star Shayne Ward has announced his engagement to former Hollyoaks actress Sophie Austin.

Ward, who won The X Factor in 2005, shared a picture of Austin’s hand showing off a sparkling engagement ring on Instagram.

He wrote: “#MrsWardtobe.”

Austin shared the same snap and caption on her own social media page.

 

#MrsWardtobe

A post shared by Shayne Ward (@shaynetward) on Dec 26, 2017 at 11:09am PST

The engagement comes a year after the couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Willow-May.

Ward and Austin, who played Lindsey Butterfield in Hollyoaks for three years until 2016, have been an item for just under two years.

Austin married her long-term fiance Graeme Rooney in July 2015 but the marriage ended shortly after.

Earlier this year, 33-year-old Ward, who will leave Corrie next year after playing Aidan Connor since 2015, said that he believes his sole purpose in life is to be a father.

Shayne WardShayne Ward as Aidan Connor in Coronation Street (ITV)

He told the Daily Mirror: “It is my sole purpose. Everything else in life is a hobby.”

He added: “People say I was born to sing, but I think I was born to be a dad.”

© Press Association 2017

