'RIP cousin' - Rihanna calls for end to gun violence after shooting

27th Dec 17 | Entertainment News

The music star shared a tribute on social media.

Rihanna

Rihanna has called for an end to gun violence after the death of a young man she named as her cousin.

The singer posted pictures of herself with a young man, who is believed to have been killed in a shooting in her native Barbados on Boxing Day.

She wrote on Instagram: “RIP cousin … can’t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms!

“Never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man!”

She added the hashtag “#endgunviolence”.

Rihanna, 29, tagged the Instagram account with the username @merka_95 but did not name him.

A local news station named the victim of a shooting as 21-year-old Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne.

A representative for Rihanna has been contacted.

