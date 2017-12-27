Kem Cetinay: Dancing On Ice helped during split from Amber

27th Dec 17 | Entertainment News

Best mate Chris Hughes has already started making a banner for the live shows.

Love Island champion Kem Cetinay has revealed how Dancing On Ice is helping him get over former girlfriend Amber Davies.

The couple won the ITV reality show earlier this summer but have since split citing their hectic work schedules as making it difficult to maintain the relationship.

Dancing on Ice 2018 Photocall – London
Kem Cetinay (right) and Alex Murphy during the press launch for the upcoming series of Dancing On Ice at the Natural History Museum Ice Rink in London.

While Davies has launched a dance fitness website, Cetinay is venturing into the world of ice dancing with the rebooted show returning to screens in the new year.

Asked if training for the show had worked as a distraction during the split, Cetinay said: “Yeah it’s been good, even sometimes if I’m just on there on my own… just skating around it’s good to concentrate on something… really really good.”

The 21-year-old joined the skating programme alongside the likes of Cheryl Baker, Stephanie Waring, Donna Air, Antony Cotton and Candice Brown and is partnered with professional Alex Murphy.

He said fellow Love Islander and friend Chris Hughes had already started making a banner for when the live shows begin.

Cetinay added: “He’s buzzing… He’s my number one fan to be fair because he knows I had a hard time when I was starting.”

Asked about his dancing and ice skating skills, the reality TV star described himself as “fearless”, adding: “I’m clumsy, really clumsy.”

“The hardest thing was everyone is going to be at different abilities… it’s just getting your personality across,” he said.

Fellow contestant Waring, who stars in Channel 4’s Hollyoaks, said she had “lots of swelling and bruising” from training.

The soap star – who is partnered with Sylvain Longchambon – added the nerves had already kicked in and she was getting a case of “jelly legs”.

:: Dancing On Ice, hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, returns to ITV on January 7.

© Press Association 2017

