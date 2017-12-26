EastEnders' Jo Joyner thanks fans after return to the soap

26th Dec 17 | Entertainment News

Tanya Branning came back in the Christmas Day episode.

EastEnders star Jo Joyner has thanked fans after making a surprise return to the soap – but said her visit is not permanent.

The Christmas Day episode saw Joyner’s alter ego Tanya make a shock reappearance and witness daughters Abi (Lorna Fitzgerald) and Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) fall from the roof of the Queen Vic.

After keeping her return under wraps, she wrote on Twitter: “Merry Christmas to all!

“Judging by my timeline it was worth all the Saturdays in the rain. Thanks for all the love guys. It’s only a visit but stay with us….. are my girls alright?”

The finale of the Christmas episode saw Lauren and Abi fall to the ground after trying to help their father Max (Jake Wood) in an explosive finale.

The dramatic scenes came three months after Jossa and Fitzgerald announced they were leaving the BBC1 soap.

© Press Association 2017

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Tributes left at George Michael's homes on first anniversary of his death

Tributes left at George Michael's homes on first anniversary of his death
Brooke Vincent: Dancing On Ice has left me bruised and dizzy

Brooke Vincent: Dancing On Ice has left me bruised and dizzy
Gogglebox favourite Leon dies aged 83

Gogglebox favourite Leon dies aged 83

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Corrie's Beverley Callard joins other celebrities in sharing Christmas messages

Corrie's Beverley Callard joins other celebrities in sharing Christmas messages
Liam Gallagher pays tribute to Gogglebox star Leon Bernicoff

Liam Gallagher pays tribute to Gogglebox star Leon Bernicoff
Doctor Who prepares for Capaldi farewell as first female Time Lord awaits

Doctor Who prepares for Capaldi farewell as first female Time Lord awaits
Khloe Kardashian tells fans she's almost six months into her pregnancy

Khloe Kardashian tells fans she's almost six months into her pregnancy