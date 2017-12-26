Hugh Jackman tried his hand at cricket commentary - and of course he nailed it

Hugh Jackman tried his hand at cricket commentary - and of course he nailed it26th Dec 17 | Entertainment News
His attempts at singing the commentary didn't go down quite so well, though.
Not content with being an award-winning actor, Hollywood superstar and all-round great guy, Hugh Jackman has tried his hand at cricket commentary.
The 49-year-old Wolverine star found his way into the Channel 9 comm box during the Boxing Day Test match between Australia and England in Melbourne.
Anticipation!!! #Ashes2017 #Cricket #CricketCountdown #BoxingDay pic.twitter.com/E6ONjLu6QH
— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) December 25, 2017
Jackman was born in Sydney and is known to be a big cricket fan.
He dropped in on the five-match series with Australia already having an unassailable 3-0 lead to reclaim the Ashes.
And he was treated to a sight every Australian was keen to see at the Melbourne Cricket Ground – a David Warner century and another dominant performance from his side.
Some of the assembled cricket media were a little starstruck by his presence.
Hugh Jackman is in the @triplemcricket commentary box. I repeat. Hugh Jackman is in the @triplemcricket commentary box. #excited pic.twitter.com/QZVMclZbEL
— Neroli Meadows (@Neroli_M_FOX) December 26, 2017
But if cricket journalists were unsettled by the presence of a Hollywood superstar, Jackman himself seemed perfectly at home in his new surroundings alongside commentators Mark Nicholas and Michael Clarke.
Here's the #PricelessShotOfTheDay from David Warner with @RealHughJackman in commentary!#Ashes @MastercardAU pic.twitter.com/oSmhbkRWOR
— cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) December 26, 2017
Jackman, who is promoting a new musical film called The Greatest Showman, also went behind the mic on Triple M radio – where he didn’t seem quite so comfortable.
He even attempted to sing part of the action, which didn’t go down too well with commentator Gus Worland.
A solid commentary effort by @RealHughJackman, but he certainly had some strong feedback from the @triplemcricket team! 😂😂 #Ashes pic.twitter.com/0VKyKolawQ
— cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) December 26, 2017
But overall, cricket fans seemed impressed.
Hugh Jackman is already in my top five Channel Nine commentators. #Ashes
— Brett Sprigg (@BrettSprigg) December 26, 2017
Is there anything he can’t do? @RealHughJackman #ashes #quadruplethreat @wwos @MClarke23 @Channel9 pic.twitter.com/oBSQ8bysH6
— Matt Baseley (@MattBaseley) December 26, 2017
@RealHughJackman in the commentary box on Boxing Day. #brilliant Calling the play and asking insightful questions #priceless #BoxingDayTest #beatengland #wehave
— Lauren (@loz_in_london) December 26, 2017
The Greatest Showman was released on St. Stephen's Day.
Meanwhile, Australia will resume on the second day of the fourth Test on 244 for three.
© Press Association 2017