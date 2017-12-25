Jodie Whittaker welcomed to Doctor Who as fans bid farewell to Peter Capaldi

The first sight of Whittaker in the sci-fi show excited fans.

Jodie Whittaker embarked on her Doctor Who journey with a bang as she fell from the Tardis moments after transforming into the Time Lord.

As Peter Capaldi’s Doctor regenerated in the show’s Christmas Day special, the first ever female to take the role uttered her first lines and was warmly welcomed by fans.

In the actress’s native Yorkshire accent, the Time Lord said: “Ahh brilliant” as she got her first glance of the Tardis controls.

The time travelling vehicle then span out of control with the Thirteenth doctor falling through its open doors into space.

The first sight of Whittaker in the sci-fi show excited fans on social media who also bid farewell to Capaldi and showrunner Steven Moffat following the festive episode.

@GeorgeAylett wrote: "We'll miss you, Peter Capaldi. But looking really forward to seeing Jodie Whittaker take on the role – what an entrance!"

@NicoleGlasses posted on Twitter: “Well. I cried a lot. That episode did not disappoint me at all. Excited to see what Jodie brings to the show but I’m very sad to see Peter go.”

@AuthorSJB tweeted: “No specific spoilers here… but that was such a turbulent emotional battlefield.

“Superb swansong for Peter, and brilliant intro for Jodie. The First Doctor’s lines showed how the world has changed, and how the show changes with it. Absolutely stunning.”

@MagicofVenice wrote: “I just want to say: thank you Peter Capaldi for portraying an incredible, deep, emotional and kind Doctor who showed us it’s ok to be scared of change and to never give up.

“And thank YOU for always being kind, warm and for always having a smile for everyone.”

@Benjamin_Huish posted: “So bye bye Peter Capaldi and hello Jodie Whitaker! #DoctorWho

“And bye bye to Steven Moffat who is without question the best writer to have ever graced Doctor Who and is leaving it extremely ripe for the future.”

@DobroDan posted: “Fab #DoctorWho Peter has been a marvellous incarnation but so pleased to see Jodi taking over- what a great ending.”

Capaldi’s last words as the Time Lord included the line: “Never be cruel, never be cowardly … Remember hate is always foolish, and love is always wise.”

The emotional instalment also featured David Bradley as the first ever Doctor, the Christmas truce of the First World War, and even saw the Doctor meet the grandfather of one of his greatest friends, Brigadier Lethbridge-Stewart.

Moffat and Capaldi’s exit marks a significant change for the BBC show, with Broadchurch creator Chris Chibnall taking on the role of showrunner.

