Corrie's Beverley Callard joins other celebrities in sharing Christmas messages

25th Dec 17 | Entertainment News

Stars are sharing their festive messages on Christmas Day.

Coronation Street actress Beverley Callard has thanked servicemen and women from the armed forces as she shared her Christmas message.

The soap star, who plays Liz McDonald in the ITV soap, joined a host of other celebrities in posting festive greetings on social media.

She tweeted: “Merry merry Christmas to all our wonderful Service Men and Women! And THEIR FAMILIES THANK YOU! Both my Jon’s have served in combat zones on Christmas Day, so we know only too well what it’s like. Hope the Officers serve a tasty Christmas dinner xxxxxx”.

Musician Sir Paul McCartney shared an old photograph of himself dressed in festive Santa garb with his 1.6 million Instagram followers as he wished everyone a ‘Happy Chrissie’.

He wrote: “I hope everyone has a really wonderful Christmas and has a great time with their loved ones – and enjoys every minute! Love Paul x”.

Scottish comedian Susan Calman shared her Christmas plans and showed her support for the #joinin campaign, started by her fellow comic Sarah Millican, which encourages people to use the hashtag and reach out to each other to avoid loneliness on Christmas Day.

Calman tweeted:  “For over forty years my Mum has done Christmas Day. I thought it was time someone else took it on so this year we have 20 of the family coming round. @LeeCormack is a wonderful cook. I’m good at washing up #joinin”.

 

Happy Christmas!!! Kisses from us all!!! X

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Dec 25, 2017 at 1:09am PST

Fashion designer and Spice Girl Victoria Beckham shared a rare picture of her four children on Instagram, writing: “Happy Christmas!!! Kisses from us all!!! X”.

Singer Robbie Williams posted a Christmas video message on Instagram thanking his fans.

He said: “Wishing you a very merry Christmas and the best New Year that you’ve ever had. Thanks for all your support this year, it meant a lot to me and I hope I will see you all in 2018, I cant wait to see what it brings. Lots of love.”

Take That star Howard Donald shared his thoughts saying Christmas is about “getting family together and being with your kids”.

He tweeted: “Whatever Xmas means to you I hope you have a lovely time. For me it’s about getting family together and being with your kids. Although we should always see family amap [as much as possible] and not just Xmas. #grinch #humbug”.”

© Press Association 2017

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Georgia Toffolo rules out political career as she lands This Morning gig

Georgia Toffolo rules out political career as she lands This Morning gig
Iain Lee 'disappointed' in Amir Khan after I'm a Celeb

Iain Lee 'disappointed' in Amir Khan after I'm a Celeb
Liam Gallagher pays tribute to Gogglebox star Leon Bernicoff

Liam Gallagher pays tribute to Gogglebox star Leon Bernicoff

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

6 surprising reasons why Christmas is actually good for you

6 surprising reasons why Christmas is actually good for you
Doctor Who prepares for Capaldi farewell as first female Time Lord awaits

Doctor Who prepares for Capaldi farewell as first female Time Lord awaits
Meghan Markle left HURT by Queens contentious request

Meghan Markle left HURT by Queens contentious request
Scarlett Moffatt leads tributes to Gogglebox 'grandfather' Leon

Scarlett Moffatt leads tributes to Gogglebox 'grandfather' Leon