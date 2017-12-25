Gogglebox's June Bernicoff thanks fans as she sends Christmas wishes

The wife of Gogglebox star Leon Bernicoff has wished fans a happy Christmas and thanked them for their support following the death of her husband.

June and 83-year-old Leon, a retired teacher, were one of the first couples to join the Channel 4 show when it launched in 2013.

June and Leon (Channel 4)

Leon died in hospital on Saturday, the broadcaster and production company Studio Lambert said in a statement issued on behalf of the family.

On Christmas morning, June tweeted: “Wishing Everyone a Happy Christmas! Thank you once more for your kind thoughts. Greatly appreciated by all the family!”

Silent Witness actress Liz Carr replied to June’s tweet as she thanked the couple for “sharing your wonderful selves on a Friday night with us all”.

Carr tweeted: “Thinking about you both at this time and sending love and peace. Thank you for sharing your wonderful selves on a Friday night with us all. We will miss the passionately political and so very funny Leon.”

Sunday night’s Christmas Gogglebox show was dedicated to Leon.

At the beginning of the episode an announcer said: “Before Gogglebox begins, we’re sorry to share the very sad news that Leon passed away in hospital yesterday.

“He will be sorely missed and we dedicate tonight’s show to his memory.”

Following the news of his death, June tweeted her thanks for all of the touching messages she had received, adding: “Leon would have loved reading them & hearing how much he was loved. Goodnight & God Bless!”

