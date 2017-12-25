Doctor Who prepares for Capaldi farewell as first female Time Lord awaits

It's Christmas Day which means only one thing - Doctor Who!

Jodie Whittaker will make her first appearance as the Time Lord in Doctor Who’s Christmas special this evening.

The unveiling of the first female Time Lord is just hours away as the sci-fi show prepares for wholesale change with the departure of both its showrunner and leading star.

Steven Moffat and Peter Capaldi will exit after Twice Upon A Time, an hour-long special also starring Mark Gatiss, David Bradley and Pearl Mackie.

Doctor Who Christmas day special (Ray Burmiston/BBC)

Mackie is also departing in her role as the Doctor’s assistant, Bill Potts, in an episode which will leave fans emotional, she has warned.

She said earlier this month: “I spent so long saying to people ‘Oh just be prepared it’s quite an emotional episode, it’s Peter’s last episode, my last episode, bring some tissues’, and I was watching it at the screening and I didn’t bring any tissues.”

Capaldi will be seen regenerating towards the end of the special, which sees him work alongside his former self, the First Doctor (Bradley), and a First World War captain (Gatiss) after a group of eerie creatures made of glass haunt the adventurers.

Joining Whittaker as the first female Doctor in the new series next year, will be Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole.

The new-look cast will be led by new showrunner Chris Chibnall, who is best known as the creator of Broadchurch.

