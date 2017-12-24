Simon Thomas shares son's letter asking Father Christmas for his 'mummy back'

24th Dec 17 | Entertainment News

Simon Thomas' wife Gemma died of acute myeloid leukaemia.

Simon Thomas

TV presenter Simon Thomas has shared his son’s heartbreaking letter to Father Christmas, in which he asks for “mummy back”.

The former Blue Peter host’s wife Gemma died in November just three days after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia.

The couple’s eight-year-old son Ethan has written to Father Christmas asking for three things this year – Playmobil, Lego and his mother back.

I just wish I could give him the third. #heartbreaking #lightinthedarkness

A post shared by Simon Thomas (@simonjthomassky) on

Thomas posted a picture of the letter on Instagram wrote: “I just wish I could give him the third.”

He added the hashtags “#heartbreaking #lightinthedarkness”.

Thomas, now a presenter on Sky Sports, announced the death of 40-year-old Gemma via social media on November 26.

He said she died “surrounded by her family and friends” and that Ethan was “in bits”.

Acute myeloid leukaemia is a type of blood cancer that affects the bone marrow.

© Press Association 2017

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Georgia Toffolo rules out political career as she lands This Morning gig

Georgia Toffolo rules out political career as she lands This Morning gig
Iain Lee 'disappointed' in Amir Khan after I'm a Celeb

Iain Lee 'disappointed' in Amir Khan after I'm a Celeb
Rachel Johnson named as first housemate for Celebrity Big Brother 2018

Rachel Johnson named as first housemate for Celebrity Big Brother 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Meghan Markle left HURT by Queens contentious request

Meghan Markle left HURT by Queens contentious request
Corrie's Beverley Callard joins other celebrities in sharing Christmas messages

Corrie's Beverley Callard joins other celebrities in sharing Christmas messages
Scarlett Moffatt leads tributes to Gogglebox 'grandfather' Leon

Scarlett Moffatt leads tributes to Gogglebox 'grandfather' Leon
Liam Gallagher pays tribute to Gogglebox star Leon Bernicoff

Liam Gallagher pays tribute to Gogglebox star Leon Bernicoff