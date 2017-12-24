Lorde reported to have called off show in Israel after fan pressure

24th Dec 17 | Entertainment News

The singer was scheduled to perform in Tel Aviv next summer.

Lorde (Yui Mok/PA)

Pop star Lorde is thought to have cancelled a scheduled concert in Israel after a backlash from fans.

The singer was set to perform in Tel Aviv in June but has called it off after fans argued that it would show support for Israel’s occupation of Palestine, according to reports.

Lorde, 21, previously said she was considering what to do after two fans wrote her an open letter.

The fans in Lorde’s home country of New Zealand – Justine Sachs, who is Jewish, and Palestinian Nadia Abu-Shanab – wrote the open letter on website The Spinoff.

“A performance in Israel sends the wrong message. Playing in Tel Aviv will be seen as giving support to the policies of the Israeli government, even if you make no comment on the political situation,” they wrote.

“Such an effect cannot be undone by even the best intention and the best music.”

Lorde responded at the time: “Noted! Been speaking w many people about this and considering all options. Thank u for educating me i am learning all the time too.”

Representatives for Lorde have been contacted for comment.

© Press Association 2017

