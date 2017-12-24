'Perfection!' - Victoria Beckham shares sweet image of nap with Harper

24th Dec 17 | Entertainment News

Fans loved the picture of the pair on Instagram.

Victoria Beckham (Ian West/PA)

Victoria Beckham has shared an adorable photograph of herself having a nap with her daughter Harper.

The image posted on Instagram shows the former Spice Girl snuggled up with the sleeping six-year-old in her arms.

“Nap time with mummy. Kisses just before Christmas,” wrote Beckham, adding a string of kisses.

Nap time with mummy 🙏🏻 Kisses just before Christmas ✨ xxx

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

Fans loved the sweet snap of the Harper and her mother, who also has three sons with husband David Beckham.

“Perfection!” wrote one follower on Instagram while another gushed: “Beautiful !! Cherish every single moment of it.”

© Press Association 2017

