Paul 'Santa' Hollywood leads celebrities' festive selfies

Paul 'Santa' Hollywood leads celebrities' festive selfies24th Dec 17 | Entertainment News
Merry Christmas from the stars.
The Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood donned a full Santa Claus outfit as he wished his followers a happy Christmas.
The professional baker showed off an uncanny resemblance to the festive father as he posted the photo on Twitter, with the simple caption: “Merry Christmas x”.
He joined a number of stars in sharing light-hearted seasonal snaps of themselves on Christmas Eve.
Comedian Marcus Brigstocke opted for a roast turkey hat as he tweeted: “Guys, I’m on my own… but I tell you what – I’m all in on this Christmas shizzle.”
Meanwhile, pop legend Kylie Minogue went for a racier look as she emerged from an oversized Christmas present.
Strictly Come Dancing star Susan Calman went for a nostalgic photo, sharing a look back at her childhood self dressed up as a Christmas angel.
“The ghost of Christmas past,” she wrote. “Me, circa 1980 something. It took a lot of tinsel to make me look angelic.”
Actress Dame Joan Collins also posted a “Merry Christmas” snap, posing in an elaborate pink feathered hat with her husband Percy Gibson.
Former Spice Girls star Emma Bunton wore a classic festive jumper as she wished her followers a “Merry Christmas Eve”.
Promoting the Christmas broadcast of his role in the BBC Radio 4 adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s Anansi Boys, Sir Lenny Henry shared a tinsel-clad selfie and wrote: “Merry Xmas to my family and friends and don’t forget to listen to Anansi boys on radio 4 … big love to you and yours….Xxx.”
X Factor winners Rak-Su sent warm wishes to their fans, with band heartthrob Myles Stephenson posting a photo of himself with the caption: “Merry Xmas eve everyone.”
Last year’s Bake Off star Selasi Gbormittah let his stunning Christmas cakes do the talking as he wished his fans a merry Christmas in both French and Spanish.
“HOHOHO One more sleep…” he wrote, adding: “JingleBell #Christmas #Cake #joyeuxnoel #FelizNavidad.”
Hollywood and Gbormittah will return to the Bake Off tent for the first part of the show’s festive special, airing at 7.40pm on Channel 4 on Monday.
