Liam Gallagher pays tribute to Gogglebox star Leon Bernicoff

A wave of stars shared their tributes to the much-loved show veteran.

Liam Gallagher has paid tribute to Gogglebox star Leon Bernicoff, who has died aged 83.

The Wall Of Glass singer added his thoughts to a wave of messages from fans of the Channel 4 show – including former star Scarlett Moffatt – following the news of his death on Saturday.

Gallagher, who featured in a special charity episode of the show with his son and mother earlier this year, tweeted: “RIP Leon Gogglebox as you were LG x.”

Presenter and Strictly Come Dancing 2016 champion Ore Oduba also posted his tribute to his “absolute favourite” character.

He wrote: “So sad to hear about Leon’s passing. An absolute favourite in our house. His and June’s love after 60 years marriage such a beautiful example to all of us… sending June and the family lots of love at this time of year @LeonAndJune.”

According to a statement from Channel 4 and Gogglebox creators Studio Lambert sent to the Press Association on behalf of his family, Bernicoff died in hospital following a short illness.

He and his wife June were one of the original couples cast in the show when it was first launched in 2013 and quickly became fan favourites, thanks to Bernicoff’s mischievous personality, often sharing unfiltered comments about politicians and television personalities, or affectionately bickering with his wife.

The statement read: “Leon’s unique personality and sharp wit endeared him to fans of the show, as he contributed fully to Gogglebox’s reputation as a programme full of warm humour and unvarnished opinion.

“To those of us that knew him personally, Leon was a man of unwavering principles who exerted a distinct paternal presence both on and off screen. He will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family; cast and crew.”

Coronation Street and I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! star Jennie McAlpine also shared her condolences, writing on Twitter: “So sad to hear about lovely Leon. He was a total #gogglebox delight. Thinking of his dear June.”

Radio star Sara Cox wrote: “So funny, so sharp, thanks for the laughter and the tears Leon. Love to June and all the family,” while Jeremy Vine responded: “Can’t believe Leon has gone.”

“Sleep well Leon,” added The Great British Bake Off star Candice Brown.

Her Dancing On Ice co-star and singer Cheryl Baker posted: “Absolutely devastated that #Leon from #Gogglebox has died. I loved him, he was my fave! RIP you lovely, funny man. Sending hugs to #June at this terribly sad time xxx.”

Actor and The Death Of Stalin writer David Schneider paid tribute to Bernicoff’s “gentle” nature, writing: “Sad to hear about Leon from Gogglebox. In a world that’s gone to arse he seemed such a gentle, honest soul and still so in love with June. #RIP.”

Bernicoff was born on October 27 1934. He is survived by wife June, two daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren.

