Tears For Fears: Our manager made us record new music

They were treated like debut artists upon their studio return.

Tears For Fears only made their long-awaited return to the studio after being pestered by management, Roland Orzabal has said.

The 1980s pop rock band released their first new music in more than a decade earlier this year and are currently working on a new album.

Orzabal said he and co-founder Curt Smith had been regularly performing in the US after releasing 2004’s Everybody Loves A Happy Ending, but decided to head back to the studio after management persuaded them.

“We were managerless for so long we were pretty much doing what we wanted,” he told the Press Association.

“It was beautiful.

“Then management were saying ‘guys what are you doing? You’re Tears For Fears, for God’s sake you’ve got to make another record, you’ve got to do this, you’ve got to do that’.”

“And we thought ‘ah Jesus, here we go’,” he said.

Smith added: “We needed the impetus of a manager coming who then brings a record company along then you have the impetus to go do that.

“Being left to our own devices it wouldn’t have happened.”

Earlier this year the duo released a Greatest Hits collection featuring two new tracks while a new album, currently titled Tipping Point, is in the works.

Orzabal claimed they were treated like debut artists upon their studio return.

“The weirdest thing or the most different thing about the new album is we were treated very much like a new act that had never done anything before,” he said.

The pair are set to embark on a UK-wide tour next spring including stops in Nottingham, Birmingham and Liverpool.

