Jonah Hill's brother, Jordan Feldstein, dies aged 40

23rd Dec 17 | Entertainment News

He was also the manager of Maroon 5.

The brother of Hollywood star Jonah Hill, Jordan Feldstein, has died aged 40.

Feldstein – longtime manager of pop band Maroon 5 – died unexpectedly on Friday, according to a family statement.

They told the Associated Press that Feldstein called 911 after experiencing shortness of breath.

He had gone into cardiac arrest by the time paramedics arrived and died a short time later.

Feldstein was chief executive and founder of Career Artist Management and has managed Adam Levine-fronted Maroon 5 for 15 years.

His sister is Lady Bird actress Beanie Feldstein.

He also counted Miguel, Elle King and Robin Thicke among his clients.

© Press Association 2017

