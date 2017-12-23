Jonah Hill's brother, Jordan Feldstein, dies aged 40

Jonah Hill's brother, Jordan Feldstein, dies aged 4023rd Dec 17 | Entertainment News
He was also the manager of Maroon 5.
The brother of Hollywood star Jonah Hill, Jordan Feldstein, has died aged 40.
Feldstein – longtime manager of pop band Maroon 5 – died unexpectedly on Friday, according to a family statement.
They told the Associated Press that Feldstein called 911 after experiencing shortness of breath.
He had gone into cardiac arrest by the time paramedics arrived and died a short time later.
Feldstein was chief executive and founder of Career Artist Management and has managed Adam Levine-fronted Maroon 5 for 15 years.
His sister is Lady Bird actress Beanie Feldstein.
He also counted Miguel, Elle King and Robin Thicke among his clients.
