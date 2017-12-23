Holly Willoughby preps for Dancing On Ice with ski trip

23rd Dec 17 | Entertainment News

The star took some days off with friends before starting work on the show.

TV’s Holly Willoughby has been getting used to low temperatures ahead of her Dancing On Ice role with a pre-Christmas ski trip.

The star shared some snowy holiday snaps on Instagram just days before she joins her This Morning co-star Phillip Schofield at the helm of the relaunched ITV show.

Her posts featured friend and Dragon’s Den star Peter Jones and his partner Tara Capp taking some days off on the mountains.

Right @tara_capp … ready, wriggle, GO! … #friends #truly #whynot ❄️

A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on

She captioned one blue-skied selfie: “Home now… always hard to say Good bye to this magical place… felt literally on top of the world…”

Meanwhile, Dancing On Ice stars have been busy promoting the upcoming show with a launch event this week at London’s Natural History Museum.

Schofield hosted the chilly morning event alongside judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Jason Gardiner and Ashley Banjo, while the celebrity contestants showed off their new skating skills.

The show will return in January with some format changes to previous years.

After joining the panel, former ice champions Torvill and Dean will hand over their previous mentoring and choreography role to the professional skaters.

:: Dancing On Ice returns to ITV at 6pm on January 7.

© Press Association 2017

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

THIS is what the weather is set to be like on Christmas Day

THIS is what the weather is set to be like on Christmas Day
Meghan Markle left HURT by Queens contentious request

Meghan Markle left HURT by Queens contentious request
This dress from Penneys is PERFECT for New Years Eve

This dress from Penneys is PERFECT for New Years Eve

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Industrial Leather

Industrial Leather
PIC: Davina McCall DIVIDES fans with latest Instagram post

PIC: Davina McCall DIVIDES fans with latest Instagram post
Iain Lee 'disappointed' in Amir Khan after I'm a Celeb

Iain Lee 'disappointed' in Amir Khan after I'm a Celeb
EastEnders LEGEND to make SHOCK return to the Square

EastEnders LEGEND to make SHOCK return to the Square