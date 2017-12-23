Mariah Carey ready to 'take two' on New Year's Eve performance disaster

23rd Dec 17 | Entertainment News

The singer plans to make a comeback at this year's famous event.

Mariah Carey

Singer Mariah Carey is ready to “take two” following her disastrous New Year’s Eve performance last year.

The singer confirmed she will be returning to perform at the famous Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve event this year after a series of technical glitches marred her show last year.

The All I Want For Christmas Is You star, 47, shared a poster of the event on Instagram with the caption: “Take 2. #RockinEve #NYE.”

 

Take 2. #RockinEve #NYE 🎉🥂

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 22, 2017 at 2:57pm PST

The 2016-17 event saw her turn her microphone to the audience when a problem with her recordings left her stranded onstage, unable to sing along to her track Emotions while her backing dancers carried on.

She told an interview shared by the Associated Press that both her earpiece and her microphone were “effed up” and that the “wrecked” event had left her feeling “upset” and later “vilified”.

But she also commented on Instagram: “S*** happens… Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here’s to making more headlines in 2017.”

Thrilled to see her return, one fan responded to her post: “Super excited about this and so proud of you! Show the world what you’re made of! Get em!!!”

Another added: “Yasss Mariah go tf off! I commend you for doing this and not letting last years issue defeat you and get the best of you, can’t wait to see you slay this performance!”

© Press Association 2017

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

PIC: Davina McCall DIVIDES fans with latest Instagram post

PIC: Davina McCall DIVIDES fans with latest Instagram post
This dress from Penneys is PERFECT for New Years Eve

This dress from Penneys is PERFECT for New Years Eve
Iain Lee 'disappointed' in Amir Khan after I'm a Celeb

Iain Lee 'disappointed' in Amir Khan after I'm a Celeb

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Industrial Leather

Industrial Leather
EastEnders LEGEND to make SHOCK return to the Square

EastEnders LEGEND to make SHOCK return to the Square
Meghan Markle left HURT by Queens contentious request

Meghan Markle left HURT by Queens contentious request
Popular children's toy RECALLED due to battery chemical leaks

Popular children's toy RECALLED due to battery chemical leaks