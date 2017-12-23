Mariah Carey ready to 'take two' on New Year's Eve performance disaster

The singer plans to make a comeback at this year's famous event.

Singer Mariah Carey is ready to “take two” following her disastrous New Year’s Eve performance last year.

The singer confirmed she will be returning to perform at the famous Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve event this year after a series of technical glitches marred her show last year.

The All I Want For Christmas Is You star, 47, shared a poster of the event on Instagram with the caption: “Take 2. #RockinEve #NYE.”

The 2016-17 event saw her turn her microphone to the audience when a problem with her recordings left her stranded onstage, unable to sing along to her track Emotions while her backing dancers carried on.

She told an interview shared by the Associated Press that both her earpiece and her microphone were “effed up” and that the “wrecked” event had left her feeling “upset” and later “vilified”.

But she also commented on Instagram: “S*** happens… Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here’s to making more headlines in 2017.”

Thrilled to see her return, one fan responded to her post: “Super excited about this and so proud of you! Show the world what you’re made of! Get em!!!”

Another added: “Yasss Mariah go tf off! I commend you for doing this and not letting last years issue defeat you and get the best of you, can’t wait to see you slay this performance!”

© Press Association 2017