TV chef Nick Nairn injured in street assault after cookery school event

Celebrity chef Nick Nairn has been left bruised after an early hours assault following an event at his cook school.

The former Ready Steady Cook star was on Union Row in Aberdeen at around 1am on Friday when he was assaulted.

Mr Nairn, who became Scotland’s youngest chef to win a Michelin star in 1991, had been at an event at his nearby Cook School premises before the incident.

I was assaulted this morning on union st , walking home from my Cookschool, 2 feisty chaps did this to me and ran off chased by@joolsfor ! If anyone saw anything can u call @policescotland on 101 they were great as were ambulance and hospital services .I'm a bit peeved but fine. pic.twitter.com/b1txwkKAyU — Nick Nairn (@NickNairn) December 22, 2017

He suffered bruising to his face and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Mr Nairn, of Stirling, said it was only due to a friend intervening that his attackers fled.

He tweeted: “I’m a bit peeved but fine.”

Pc Alan Gordon said: “With festive celebrations ongoing Aberdeen city centre was busy last night with people out socialising.

“I would ask that if anyone saw this incident to contact us. In particular, we believe two males wearing black jackets and jeans may have information that could assist us with our enquiries.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 169 of 22 December.”

Speaking to the Evening Express, the 58-year-old said: “As we were walking back two guys came past us, two guys in their 20s, something was said, I’ve no idea what, we carried on walking and the next thing one of the guys hit me – I didn’t see it coming.

“I was on the deck. I was out. I think I hit my head and passed-out for a few seconds.

“My good looks may have been slightly dented. It didn’t break my nose. It’s just a very deep cut.

“The first responder, police and ambulance service and the guys at the hospital were excellent.”

