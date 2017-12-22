Rhys Ifans to star in Mood Music at the Old Vic

It will be his third production at the theatre.

Rhys Ifans will portray a producer battling over who owns a hit song in the world premiere of a new play by Joe Penhall.

The Notting Hill actor will star in Mood Music, directed by Roger Michell, set in a London recording studio where Ifans’ producer Bernard, a young songwriter, their lawyers and psychotherapists clash over the ownership of the track.

CASTING: Rhys Ifans will return to The Old Vic in 2018 to perform in our bicentenary production of Joe Penhall's #MoodMusic #OV200 https://t.co/GJ70ErHMNq pic.twitter.com/7BUQUKTLhB — The Old Vic (@oldvictheatre) December 22, 2017

Penned by the playwright behind The Kinks’ musical Sunny Afternoon, the play is an exploration of the dark side of the music industry.

Previews will begin on April 21, with press night on May 2 – and it will play over the theatre’s 200th birthday on May 11 2018.

Further casting is yet to be announced.

Ifans is currently starring in the Old Vic’s production of A Christmas Carol as Ebenezer Scrooge, following his performance as the Fool in King Lear at the same theatre, opposite Glenda Jackson in the title role.

© Press Association 2017