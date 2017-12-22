Macklemore plays shop worker and policeman in new music video

22nd Dec 17 | Entertainment News

The track is on Macklemore's latest solo album, Gemini.

US rapper Macklemore plays several roles – including a shop worker and a policeman – in his new music video.

The video for the track Corner Store also features rappers Dave B and Travis Thompson and is set in Macklemore’s hometown of Seattle.

Directed by Johnny LeFlare, it shows Macklemore playing several roles, from a shop worker to a policeman and a mother.

Macklemore begins his Gemini world tour this weekend.

© Press Association 2017

