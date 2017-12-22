Barry Manilow for president? Singer pledges to 'make America happy again'

22nd Dec 17 | Entertainment News

He seems to be a popular political choice.

Barry Manilow

Barry Manilow has jokingly suggested he wants to be the US president and that “everybody will be happy again” if he lands in office.

The US singer posted his idea to succeed Donald Trump on Twitter in the 2020 election, much to the delight of his thousands of followers.

The Copacabana and Mandy hit-maker tweeted: “I know. I’ll run for president. I’ll make some romantic music.”

He cheekily added: “Everybody will get laid. And everybody will be happy again.”

The pop star followed it up with a prospective campaign slogan, a play on Trump’s “Make America Great Again”.

“#MAHA. Make America happy again. #Manilow2020,” the 74-year-old wrote.

Fans of Manilow rushed to share their backing of his political goals, with one writing: “You’ve got my vote… Manilow for president 2020, make America kind again, and the whole world will sing!”

Another said: “Sounds like a good plan to me! Ha! #BarryManilowforpresident.”

“I’m a UK citizen, but I’d vote for you!” one of Manilow’s fans from the UK wrote.

© Press Association 2017

