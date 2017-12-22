Sam Smith makes romance with Brandon Flynn official - on Instagram

The pair are thought to have been dating since October.

Sam Smith has appeared to make his romance with Brandon Flynn official – by posing together in unicorn headgear.

The Stay With Me singer, 25, is rumoured to have been dating the 13 Reasons Why actor since October.

US star Flynn, 24, has now posted a snap on Instagram of the pair wearing matching unicorn hats, writing: “Rare sighting in London.”

Rare sighting in London 🦄🦄 A post shared by Brandon Flynn (@flynnagin11) on Dec 21, 2017 at 3:59pm PST

Singer Smith previously confirmed he was in a relationship while chatting on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, although he did not mention a name.

“I’m not (single), which is crazy,” he said. “It’s weird bringing out an album and not being single because when I brought In The Lonely Hour, I was so lonely.

“But now I’m singing songs about another guy, but I’m quite happy so it’s quite weird.”

The pair have previously commented on each other’s social media posts.

Smith returned to the limelight earlier this year with the track Too Good At Goodbyes, about “getting good at getting dumped”.

Flynn plays Justin Foley in TV series 13 Reasons Why, which airs on Netflix.

