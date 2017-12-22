EastEnders to welcome new arrival: Mel Owen's teenage son

The teenager will arrive following his mother's big return to the Square.

Albert Square is about to welcome a new arrival in the form of Mel and Steve Owen’s son, Hunter.

The teenager, played by debut actor Charlie Winter, will follow in the footsteps of his mother’s hotly anticipated return in the new year.

Viewers last saw actress Tamzin Outhwaite in April 2002 when she left the show while pregnant with her son.

Hunter and Mel (Kieron McCarron/BBC/PA)

While Hunter has never met his father, who was played by Martin Kemp, show creators have said that the young Owen has inherited Steve’s “charming and charismatic” traits, but hint he may also have an edge of his dad’s “dark side”.

Winter has already begun filming the scenes and will make his first appearance alongside his on-screen mother in 2018.

He said: “I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be on such an iconic show as EastEnders.

“It still feels really surreal that this has happened. It’s an exciting time for me and I can’t wait to get stuck in and for everyone to meet Hunter.”

