Miranda Hart puckers up to David Tennant in Christmas special

22nd Dec 17 | Entertainment News

The stand-up star is back with a one-off Christmas programme.

Miranda Does Christmas

Miranda Hart gets a big kiss from David Tennant in first-look pictures from the comedian’s Christmas programme.

Miranda Does Christmas sees Hart joined by a host of celebrity guests, including The Great British Bake Off’s Prue Leith, singer Sam Smith and Strictly Come Dancing star Susan Calman.

Miranda Does Christmas
Miranda Does Christmas, starring Miranda Hart, David Tennant, Prue Leith, Susan Calman and Sam Smith (Channel 4)

But the comedian’s kiss with the former Doctor Who star appears to be the highlight of the programme.

Tennant, who has dyed his hair red for his new fantasy drama series Good Omens, sports a festive jumper and wraps his arms around Hart as they pucker up under the mistletoe.

Miranda Does Christmas
David Tennant and Miranda Hart (Channel 4)

As well as chatting with her star guests, the former Call The Midwife star spreads Christmas joy among unsuspecting shoppers and rewards the good deeds of oblivious members of the audience.

She also brings romance to two singletons with the help of her celebrity friends in the one-off entertainment show.

Miranda Hart Does Christmas airs on Wednesday December 27 at 9pm on Channel 4.

© Press Association 2017

