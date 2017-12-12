Danny Boyle and Banksy stage 'alternative nativity'

Slumdog Millionaire director Boyle travelled to Bethlehem to make the film.

Film-maker Danny Boyle and graffiti artist Banksy have made an “alternative nativity” for BBC Two.

Slumdog Millionaire director Boyle travelled to the West Bank town of Bethlehem, where Banksy opened the “hotel with the worst view in the world” earlier this year, to make the hour-long film.

Anonymous artist Banksy decided to stage an “Alternativity” in “the least Christmassy place on Earth”.

He asked Boyle, the Oscar-winning film director who was also the mastermind behind the London 2012 Olympics opening ceremony, to help him stage the nativity.

Boyle “travels to the occupied Palestinian territories to create a spectacular show from scratch” in the car park of Banksy’s hotel, the BBC said.

“Shot over six weeks, this enthralling documentary follows the action as Danny overcomes the many restrictions to assemble a cast and crew, meeting local children, theatrical performers and a great many donkeys along the way.”

BBC Two controller Patrick Holland said: “It is brilliant for BBC Two to be working with Danny Boyle, Banksy and the creative team who together are making this alternative nativity.

“It promises to be a challenging and provocative exploration of a story that speaks to young and old alike.”

The Alternativity will air on Sunday December 17 at 9pm.

