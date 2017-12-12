The Cure to celebrate 40th anniversary with Hyde Park show

The gothic rockers are the latest act to be announced for the British Summer Time festival

The Cure will celebrate their 40th anniversary with a headline performance in London’s Hyde Park next summer.

The gothic rockers are the latest act to be announced for the British Summer Time festival, in what will be their only European concert of 2018.

Formed in 1976, the Robert Smith-led group released their first single in 1978.

Robert Smith of The Cure (Yui Mok/PA)

Four decades on, they will celebrate their impressive back catalogue on July 7 when they will be joined by special guests Interpol, electro-pop duo Goldfrapp and indie rockers Editors.

BST has previously announced headline performances from Roger Waters, Eric Clapton, Michael Buble and Bruno Mars.

Tickets for The Cure at BST go on sale on December 15.

