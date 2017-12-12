BBC accidentally airs man making insensitive comment about Keith Chegwin's death

12th Dec 17 | Entertainment News

The TV presenter died after battling a progressive lung condition.

Keith Chegwin has died aged 60 (Ian West/PA)

Television viewers were outraged after the BBC accidentally broadcast a man making an insensitive comment about the death of Keith Chegwin.

The TV presenter died on Monday at the age of 60 after battling a progressive lung condition.

The BBC News channel was due talk to Chegwin’s former colleague John Craven, but then cut to the weather instead.

A man’s voice was then heard saying: “Too much smoking probably.”

Some of the people watching went online to express their disgust at the blunder.

“Too much smoking probably…. what a gaffe. typical bbc @keithchegwin rip,” posted one person on Twitter.

Another tweeted: “Extremely ashamed at @BBCNews @BBCOne A tragic report that Keith Chegwin has sadly passed away from ongoing lung issues, only to hear a big gaffe as someone can be heard saying…”Too much smoking probably” #ShameOnYou.”

Another person complained that it was in “bad taste”.

A BBC spokesman said: “During a live interview the studio had a sound issue with a guest which resulted in off-air audio being inadvertently broadcast and it was quickly rectified.”

© Press Association 2017

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Chelsea queen of the jungle! Georgia Toffolo wins I'm A Celebrity

Chelsea queen of the jungle! Georgia Toffolo wins I'm A Celebrity
TV presenter Keith Chegwin has died aged 60

TV presenter Keith Chegwin has died aged 60
Big Brother star brutally ATTACKED in back of a car on Friday night

Big Brother star brutally ATTACKED in back of a car on Friday night

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Corrie star facing BANKRUPTCY

Corrie star facing BANKRUPTCY

This weeks Boots Star Gift is a complete BARGAIN

This weeks Boots Star Gift is a complete BARGAIN
Food Safety Authority issues WARNING for 11 popular chicken products

Food Safety Authority issues WARNING for 11 popular chicken products
Joy for Emmerdale star as they reveal baby number two is on the way

Joy for Emmerdale star as they reveal baby number two is on the way