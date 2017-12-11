Claire Foy thrilled at Golden Globes nod

11th Dec 17 | Entertainment News

The 33-year-old said The Crown was a "wonderful project" to be a part of.

Claire Foy said the nomination was 'an honour' (Ian West/PA)

Claire Foy has said it is “an honour” to be nominated for the coveted best actress gong at the Golden Globes.

The British star, 33, was recognised for her role as the Queen in The Crown, which is also up for best drama at the US awards ceremony.

She said: “It is such an honour to receive this nomination today!

“Thank you so much to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) for their continued support of The Crown.

“I can’t express enough what a wonderful project it has been to be a part of, with such an extraordinary cast and crew. Thank you thank you.”

Creator Peter Morgan added: “Thrilled thrilled thrilled thrilled!!!!”

The Crown faces Game Of Thrones, The Handmaid’s Tale, Stranger Things and This Is Us for best TV drama.

Foy, who previously won a Golden Globe for playing the Queen, is up against The Deuce’s Maggie Gyllenhaal, Outlander’s Caitriona Balfe, Katherine Langford for 13 Reasons Why and Elisabeth Moss in The Handmaid’s Tale in the best actress in a TV series drama category.

Comedian Seth Meyers will host the awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton on January 7.

© Press Association 2017

