Ricky Gervais and Chris Evans pay tribute to Keith Chegwin after his death

Comedian Ricky Gervais has paid tribute to Keith Chegwin after his death at the age of 60.

The Office star, who cast Chegwin in his TV shows Extras and Life’s Too Short, tweeted a tribute to the “national treasure”.

He said: “So sad to hear about the death of the lovely and funny Keith Chegwin. RIP you National Treasure.”

Other celebrities from the worlds of sport, business and entertainment have also posted messages online following the news of his death.

Radio 2 DJ Chris Evans tweeted for the first time in more than two months to pay tribute to Chegwin.

He wrote: “Very sad and shocked to hear of the passing of Keith Chegwin. The king of outside broadcast.”

Comedian Paddy McGuinness said it was “sad news” as he tweeted that Chegwin was “very much a part of my childhood”.

Former heavyweight boxing champion Frank Bruno said: “Saddened to hear this, what a great guy! I worked with him a lot over the years, a great entertainer, you will be missed RIP Keith Chegwin.”

Meanwhile, entrepreneur Duncan Bannatyne said the entertainer was “too young to go”, calling the news “so sad”.

Fellow TV presenters Lorraine Kelly and Phillip Schofield also paid tribute.

Kelly said he was a “kind, funny, brave man who seized the day” while Schofield said he was “stunned to hear that the utterly lovely Keith Chegwin has died”.

Actor Shaun Williamson, who appeared on the TV show Life’s Too Short with Chegwin, tweeted: “RIP Cheggers. Terrible news!! Such fond memories of working with him. Warm, funny, generous man taken far too soon.”

TV personality Rylan Clark-Neal added: “Can’t believe it about Keith . Such a lovely man at Big Bro and a great host Pleasure to have met him. RIP Cheggers x”

The Wanted’s Tom Parker, who appeared on Celebrity MasterChef with Chegwin in 2015, shared a photograph of himself with the TV presenter on Twitter, writing alongside it: “I’m so saddened by the death of Keith Chegwin. He was such a warm, loving guy and had such an endearing presence. Rest In Peace Keith.”

The X Factor presenter Dermot O’Leary also paid tribute, writing: “Grew up watching ‘Cheggers Plays Pop’ Met him a few times, never anything other than lovely, with that trademark laugh/gasp. Big love Cheggers.”

Les Dennis referenced the comedy series Life’s Too Short, which they starred in together, as he tweeted.

Alongside a photograph of himself with Chegwin, he wrote: “So utterly devastated by the death of @keithchegwin. Worked and laughed with him so much on Life’s Too Short. Indeed it is my friend. RIP.”

