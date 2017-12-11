Ed Sheeran on course to top both single and album charts

Ed Sheeran's album Divide could land an 18th week in the top spot.

Ed Sheeran is on course for a chart double, with his album and single both on track to be number one.

The star’s single, Perfect, is leading the rest of the field at the midweek stage, said the Official Charts Company.

Boosted by the recent duet version featuring Beyonce, a new edit of Perfect featuring Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli is also set to be released this Friday in time for the biggest chart race of the year – the UK’s official Christmas number one.

Over on the album chart, Sheeran’s record-breaking Divide is closing in on an 18th week at the summit, up one place from last Friday’s position.

X Factor winners Rak-Su are holding firm at number two in the singles chart with Dimelo featuring Wyclef Jean and Naughty Boy, while Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You sits at three.

Rak-Su (Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames/ITV Plc)

Camila Cabello’s Havana is at four and Last Christmas by Wham! has climbed to number five.

The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl are up two to number eight with Fairytale Of New York.

Several other Christmas songs are expected to be in the Top 40 this week, including Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas?, Sir Elton John’s Step Into Christmas and Leona Lewis’ One More Sleep.

Other offerings circling the top spot in the album chart include Sam Smith’s The Thrill Of It All at two, Pink’s Beautiful Trauma at three and Paloma Faith’s The Architect four.

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe round out the Top 5 with Together Again.

George Michael (Chris Radburn/PA)

Late star George Michael’s Twenty Five has climbed six places to number 13 as the first anniversary of his death approaches.

