Keith Chegwin rose to fame with Multi-Coloured Swap Shop

In more recent years he appeared in Celebrity Big Brother.

Keith Chegwin became a household name hosting Multi-Coloured Swap Shop, Cheggers Plays Pop and Saturday Superstore.

Born in Walton, Liverpool, the star, known to millions as Cheggers, started out as a child actor.

In later years he took part in shows such as Dancing On Ice, Celebrity MasterChef and Celebrity Big Brother.

Chegwin rose to fame alongside Noel Edmonds on the hit Saturday morning children’s show Multi-Coloured Swap Shop.

He also fronted his own hit show Cheggers Plays Pop in the 1970s and 80s.

“People always say ‘you must regret doing Cheggers Plays Pop’, but I say ‘No, I had some fantastic times’,” he told the Liverpool Echo.

He disappeared from TV screens for a number of years during a well-documented battle with alcohol.

But he made a comeback as a host of Channel 4’s Big Breakfast in the 1990s.

Chegwin controversially bared all in Channel Five’s Naked Jungle, later describing it as the “worst career move” of his “entire life”.

As an actor, Chegwin appeared in films, TV dramas and adverts.

He enjoyed roles in films including Roman Polanski’s adaptation of Macbeth and in 2004, Shaun Of The Dead.

He was also a well-known face on GMTV.

In 2001, Chegwin launched a website venture which treated viewers to his own version of shows such as This Morning and The Generation Game.

The star died aged 60 after battling a progressive lung condition.

A statement from the late star’s family said that Chegwin “was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend” and that his wife “Maria, his daughter Rose and his son Ted were by his side” when he died.

