Here is a full list of nominations for the 75th Golden Globes

Here is a full list of nominations for the 75th Golden Globes11th Dec 17 | Entertainment News
The Shape Of Water was handed the most nominations.
The Shape Of Water, starring Britain’s Sally Hawkins, leads the way with seven nominations for next month’s Golden Globes. Here is a full list of the nominations:
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Call Me By Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
The Greatest Showman
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Timothee Chalamet – Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks – The Post
Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington – Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Jessica Chastain – Molly’s Game
Sally Hawkins – The Shape Of Water
Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Meryl Streep – The Post
Michelle Williams – All The Money In The World
Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture
Steve Carell – Battle Of The Sexes
Ansel Elgort – Baby Driver
James Franco – The Disaster Artist
Hugh Jackman – The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Judi Dench – Victoria & Abdul
Helen Mirren – The Leisure Seeker
Margot Robbie – I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
Emma Stone – Battle Of The Sexes
Best Director, Motion Picture
Guillermo del Toro – The Shape Of Water
Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk
Ridley Scott – All The Money In The World
Steven Spielberg – The Post
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project
Armie Hammer – Call Me By Your Name
Richard Jenkins – The Shape Of Water
Christopher Plummer – All The Money In The World
Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Mary J Blige – Mudbound
Hong Chau – Downsizing
Allison Janney – I, Tonya
Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer – The Shape Of Water
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Robert De Niro – The Wizard Of Lies
Jude Law – The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan – Twin Peaks
Ewan McGregor – Fargo
Geoffrey Rush – Genius
Best TV Movie or Limited Series
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl
Best TV Series, Drama
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Best TV Series, Comedy
Black-ish
The Marvellous Mrs Maisel
Master Of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama
Jason Bateman – Ozark
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan
Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama
Catriona Balfe – Outlander
Claire Foy – The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Deuce
Katherine Langsford – 13 Reasons Why
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy
Anthony Anderson – Black-ish
Aziz Ansari – Master Of None
Kevin Bacon – I Love Dick
William H. Macy – Shameless
Erik McCormack – Will and Grace
Best Actress in a TV Series, Comedy
Pamela Adlon – Better Things
Alison Brie – GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan – Mrs Marvellous Mrs Maisel
Issa Rae – Insecure
Frankie Shaw – SMILF
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
David Harbour – Stranger Things
Alfred Molina – Feud: Bette and Joan
Christian Slater – Mr Robot
Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies
David Thewlis – Fargo
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series, or TV Movie
Laura Dern – Big Little Lies
Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz – This Is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer – The Wizard Of Lies
Shailene Woodley – Big Little Lies
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Jessica Biel – The Sinner
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange – Feud: Bette And Joan
Susan Sarandon – Feud: Bette And Joan
Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies
Best Animated Feature Film
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
The Shape Of Water
Lady Bird
The Post
Three Billboards
Molly’s Game
Best Foreign Language Film
A Fantastic Woman
First They Killed My Father
In the Fade
Loveless
The Square
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
The Shape Of Water
Phantom Thread
The Post
Dunkirk
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
Home – Ferdinand
Mighty River – Mudbound
Remember Me – Coco
The Star – The Star
This Is Me – The Greatest Showman
© Press Association 2017