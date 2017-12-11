Keith Chegwin opened up to Richard and Judy about alcoholism

11th Dec 17 | Entertainment News

He had spent time in a drying out clinic.

Keith Chegwin spoke openly about his fight against alcoholism during an interview with daytime TV show This Morning in 1992.

The TV presenter has died aged 60 after a long-term battle with a progressive lung condition, his family said.

Chegwin, who was 34 at the time of the frank interview, said: “I am an alcoholic. It’s a disease.”

He said his hectic work schedule led him into a downward spiral where he needed a drink to relax and help him sleep.

Chegwin told show hosts Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan: “I’m just frightened because, God, I could so easily pick up a drink.

“I was in the hotel last night. I would have loved to have sat in the bar and had a drink but I couldn’t.

“The moment I have a drink, then bang I am gone. It won’t be a couple of gin and tonics, it would be like two bottles.”

When Chegwin appeared on the show he had had two four-week spells in a drying out clinic.

He said he battled against the bottle by checking into a private clinic but started drinking as soon as he came out, adding: “I just said, ‘Oh sod it, I’ll see if this clinic has worked or not and I’ll just have one’. But the trouble is I can’t just have one.”

Earlier this year the Swap Shop presenter tweeted his best wishes to presenter Ant McPartlin, who received treatment for depression and alcohol and substance abuse.

Chegwin wrote: “My sincere best wishes to Ant @antanddec I know just how hard it can be. Be proud – you’re a very brave and honest man. Good luck x.”

Stars from the world of entertainment have paid tribute to the TV presenter.

