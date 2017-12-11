Keith Chegwin dies aged 60 after battling lung condition

The star had been ill for a long time, his family said.

TV presenter Keith Chegwin has died at the age of 60 following a long illness, his family has said.

The star, best known for hosting children’s game show Cheggers Play Pop, died at home after battling a progressive lung condition.

Keith Chegwin (Ian West/PA)

A statement from his family said: “We are heartbroken to share the news that Keith Chegwin sadly passed away following a long-term battle with a progressive lung condition, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, which rapidly worsened towards the end of this year.

“Keith died peacefully at home shortly after midnight on the 11th of December. His wife Maria, his daughter Rose and his son Ted were by his side.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank Severn Hospice for the kindness, support and care they have shown us all over the last few weeks.

“Keith was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. We would respectfully ask to be left to mourn his passing in private.”

Chegwin, known as Cheggers, started his career as an actor but became a household name as a TV presenter of shows such as Multi-Coloured Swap Shop, Cheggers Plays Pop and Saturday Superstore.

He made no secret of his battle with alcoholism but staged a comeback in recent years when he was a regular on reality TV.

He took part in Dancing On Ice in 2013 and Celebrity MasterChef and Celebrity Big Brother in 2015, when he came fourth and said that while his experience in the house had been a “nightmare” from beginning to end, he “actually quite enjoyed it”.

